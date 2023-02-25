Vincent’s 22 lead New Orleans past Lamar 84-79

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jamond Vincent’s 22 points helped New Orleans defeat Lamar 84-79 on Saturday night. Vincent added eight…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jamond Vincent’s 22 points helped New Orleans defeat Lamar 84-79 on Saturday night.

Vincent added eight rebounds for the Privateers (10-18, 7-10 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson was 3-of-15 shooting, including 2 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse recorded 11 points and was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Nate Calmese led the Cardinals (9-21, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Lamar. In addition, Terry Anderson had nine points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. New Orleans visits McNeese while Lamar travels to play Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

