Villanova visits Seton Hall after Dixon’s 31-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (15-14, 9-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-13, 9-9 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Eric Dixon scored 31 points in Villanova’s 79-67 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 10-5 at home. Seton Hall averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-9 in Big East play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Caleb Daniels averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Dixon is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

