Villanova visits No. 16 Xavier, looks to break road slide

Villanova Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hits the road against No. 16 Xavier looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Musketeers are 14-1 on their home court. Xavier is third in the Big East with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 6.6.

The Wildcats are 7-9 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Caleb Daniels is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

