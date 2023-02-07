Villanova hosts DePaul after Gibson’s 21-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Villanova Wildcats after Umoja Gibson scored 21 points in DePaul’s 69-64 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 3-10 in conference play. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Gibson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.