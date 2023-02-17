Vescovi and the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers take on conference foe Kentucky

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oscar…

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats host Santiago Vescovi and the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in home games. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are 9-4 in conference games. Tennessee has an 18-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Vescovi is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.