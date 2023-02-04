Vermont knocks off Albany (NY) 87-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Finn Sullivan scored 19 points as Vermont beat Albany (NY) 87-68 on Saturday. Sullivan had five…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Finn Sullivan scored 19 points as Vermont beat Albany (NY) 87-68 on Saturday.

Sullivan had five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (13-10, 7-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn scored 17 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and added five assists and three steals. Matt Veretto recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Great Danes (6-19, 1-9) were led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who recorded 27 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Aaron Reddish finished with nine points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Great Danes.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont visits Maine and Albany (NY) hosts Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.