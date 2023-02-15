VCU visits Carey and Rhode Island

VCU Rams (18-7, 9-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-16, 4-8 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

VCU Rams (18-7, 9-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-16, 4-8 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the VCU Rams after Jalen Carey scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 75-67 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rhode Island Rams are 7-5 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The VCU Rams are 9-3 in conference matchups. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen DeLoach averaging 7.4.

The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the VCU Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

