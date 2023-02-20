VCU puts road win streak on the line against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

VCU Rams (20-7, 11-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-14, 7-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (20-7, 11-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-14, 7-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hits the road against Saint Joseph’s (PA) trying to prolong its six-game road winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 9-5 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rams are 11-3 in conference games. VCU is second in the A-10 giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Hawks and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 18.3 points. Cameron Brown is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

