VCU hosts Okoro and Saint Louis

VCU Rams (17-6, 8-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-7, 7-2 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (17-6, 8-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-7, 7-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the VCU Rams after Francis Okoro scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 75-65 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens are 10-2 in home games. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Larry Hughes Jr. shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The Rams are 8-2 against conference opponents. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 12.5 assists per game led by Adrian Baldwin Jr. averaging 6.1.

The Billikens and Rams match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Baldwin is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

