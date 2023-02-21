VCU faces Saint Joseph’s (PA), looks for 7th straight road win

VCU Rams (20-7, 11-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-14, 7-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (20-7, 11-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-14, 7-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Rams play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Hawks have gone 9-5 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 11-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks second in the A-10 allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Hawks and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

David Shriver averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.