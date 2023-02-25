Vanderbilt hosts Florida after Kugel’s 24-point showing

Florida Gators (14-14, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-13, 8-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (14-14, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-13, 8-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Riley Kugel scored 24 points in Florida’s 82-74 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 10-5 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gators are 7-8 in SEC play. Florida ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.1% from deep. Alex Klatsky leads the Gators shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and three blocks for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.