Live Radio
Home » Sports » Van Dijk 'ready' to…

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle

The Associated Press

February 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk is on track to start at Newcastle on Saturday after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands captain hasn’t played since early January though he was on the bench against Everton in a 2-0 win that Liverpool hopes will reboot its top-four hopes in the Premier League.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked Friday if Van Dijk is ready to start against fourth-place Newcastle. He replied: “I think so, yeah.”

“Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision,” Klopp said at a press conference.

Liverpool is in ninth place but has played at least one game fewer than most of the teams above it.

Real Madrid visits Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League round of 16.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up