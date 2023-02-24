UTSA visits Brewer and Florida International

UTSA Roadrunners (8-21, 2-16 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-15, 7-10 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-21, 2-16 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-15, 7-10 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Jayden Brewer scored 22 points in Florida International’s 87-82 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Panthers have gone 11-6 in home games. Florida International ranks ninth in C-USA with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.2.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-16 against C-USA opponents. UTSA ranks fifth in C-USA with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guadarrama is averaging 7.3 points for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Japhet Medor is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. DJ Richards is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

