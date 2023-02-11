UTEP takes on UTSA, looks to stop 5-game skid

UTEP Miners (11-13, 4-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-18, 1-13 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (11-13, 4-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-18, 1-13 C-USA)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks to break its five-game losing streak with a win over UTSA.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-8 in home games. UTSA ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 33.1% from deep, led by Azavier Johnson shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Miners have gone 4-9 against C-USA opponents. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Tae Hardy is averaging 13 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

