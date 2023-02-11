Utah Valley Wolverines face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game win streak

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 9-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wolverines take on Southern Utah.

The Wolverines have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 10.8.

The Thunderbirds have gone 9-3 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 34.6% from downtown. Felix Lemetti leads the Thunderbirds shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bandaogo is averaging 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Harrison Butler is averaging 11.6 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.