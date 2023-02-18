Utah Valley visits Seattle U after Darthard’s 31-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (20-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-9, 9-5 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (20-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-9, 9-5 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the Seattle U Redhawks after Le’Tre Darthard scored 31 points in Utah Valley’s 90-83 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Redhawks are 11-1 on their home court. Seattle U is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 11-2 in conference matchups. Utah Valley is the leader in the WAC scoring 14.3 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Darthard is averaging 13.7 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

