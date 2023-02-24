Utah Valley visits Dibba and Abilene Christian

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 10-4 at home. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 12-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pleasant is averaging nine points for the Wildcats. Dibba is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

