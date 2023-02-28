Utah Valley takes on UT Arlington, aims for 5th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts UT Arlington aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Wolverines have gone 11-1 in home games. Utah Valley is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 6-10 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kyron Gibson averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 13.9 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Gibson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.