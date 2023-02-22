Utah Valley faces Tarleton State on 5-game win streak

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-6, 12-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 8-8 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-6, 12-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 8-8 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wolverines take on Tarleton State.

The Texans are 11-2 on their home court. Tarleton State averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Wolverines are 12-2 against conference opponents. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 15.6 assists. Trey Woodbury leads the Wolverines with 4.2.

The Texans and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.1 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 13.9 points. Woodbury is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.