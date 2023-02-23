Utah Valley faces Tarleton State on 5-game win streak

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-6, 12-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 8-8 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-6, 12-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 8-8 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wolverines take on Tarleton State.

The Texans are 11-2 in home games. Tarleton State has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines are 12-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Le’Tre Darthard is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.