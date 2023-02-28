Utah Tech hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-17, 4-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-17, 4-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 65-54 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Trailblazers are 8-4 on their home court. Utah Tech scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 10-6 in conference matchups. Seattle U has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists. Isaiah Pope is averaging 14 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Tyson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

