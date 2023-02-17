Utah State plays Nevada after Shulga’s 29-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Max Shulga scored 29 points in Utah State’s 80-65 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 10-3 in MWC play. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by K.J. Hymes averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.7 points for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.