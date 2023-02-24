Utah hosts USC following Ellis’ 21-point game

USC Trojans (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-12, 10-8 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-12, 10-8 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the Utah Utes after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 84-65 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 12-5 in home games. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.5.

The Trojans are 12-5 in conference matchups. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ellis is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

