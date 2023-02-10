Utah hosts da Silva and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Utah Utes after Tristan da Silva scored 25 points in Colorado’s 84-62 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Utes are 11-4 on their home court. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.2.

The Buffaloes are 6-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.1% from downtown. da Silva leads the Buffaloes shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

da Silva is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

