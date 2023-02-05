Utah hosts Cal after Stefanovic’s 26-point performance

California Golden Bears (3-19, 2-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-9, 8-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

California Golden Bears (3-19, 2-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-9, 8-5 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -16; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the California Golden Bears after Lazar Stefanovic scored 26 points in Utah’s 78-72 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Utes have gone 10-4 in home games. Utah ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 8.6.

The Golden Bears are 2-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Utes. Stefanovic is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Sam Alajiki averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Lars Thiemann is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.