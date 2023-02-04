UT Rio Grande Valley visits Tarleton State following Johnson’s 22-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 2-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 2-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Tarleton State Texans after Justin Johnson scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 67-65 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Texans have gone 10-0 at home. Tarleton State has a 6-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Vaqueros are 2-8 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Texans and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Johnson is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

