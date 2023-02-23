UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Tech after Pope’s 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-16, 3-11 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-14, 5-10 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-16, 3-11 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-14, 5-10 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Isaiah Pope scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros have gone 11-5 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the WAC with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Justin Johnson averaging 12.0.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-11 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 20.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Pope is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.