UT Martin visits Thomas and Morehead State

UT Martin Skyhawks (18-12, 10-7 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-10, 13-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kalil Thomas scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 69-63 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 13-2 in home games. Morehead State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 10-7 in OVC play. UT Martin is sixth in the OVC shooting 33.4% from deep. Dylan Pumpian leads the Skyhawks shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Drew Thelwell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Parker Stewart is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Skyhawks. Jordan Sears is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

