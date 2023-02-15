UT Martin faces SIU-Edwardsville, aims for 5th straight home win

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Skyhawks play SIU-Edwardsville.

The Skyhawks have gone 13-1 at home. UT Martin has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars have gone 8-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Jordan Sears is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Taylor is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.