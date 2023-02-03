UT Arlington takes on Sam Houston following Gibson’s 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Kyron Gibson scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 74-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks are 4-6 in home games. UT Arlington is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearkats have gone 7-3 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Qua Grant averaging 4.1.

The Mavericks and Bearkats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Grant is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.