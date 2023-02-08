USC plays Oregon following White’s 22-point performance

USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Oregon Ducks after Tre White scored 22 points in USC’s 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 10-4 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Trojans have gone 9-3 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by White averaging 6.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Drew Peterson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.