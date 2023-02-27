Live Radio
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 1:46 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (24) 6-1 765 1
2. Tennessee (2) 6-2 672 2
3. Wake Forest (2) 9-0 654 10
4. Stanford (1) 5-2 649 3
5. Mississippi (2) 6-1 643 7
6. Florida 7-1 620 5
7. Vanderbilt 5-3 514 9
8. Arkansas 5-2 506 6
9. East Carolina 5-1 474 13
10. Louisville 6-1 450 11
11. Virginia Tech 5-2 319 16
12. UCLA 5-2 315 15
13. Oklahoma State 4-3 313 8
14. Virginia 7-0 307 20
15. Florida State 6-1 306 NR
16. Texas Tech 8-0 289 21
17. TCU 4-3 282 17
18. Texas A&M 4-3 250 4
19. Miami (Fla.) 7-1 233 18
20. North Carolina State 7-0 232 22
21. North Carolina 4-3 197 12
22. Alabama 8-0 171 NR
23. South Carolina 8-0 156 NR
24. Oregon State 6-1 145 23
25. Maryland 3-4 141 14

Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Mississippi (5-2); No. 24 Texas (3-4); No. 25 Oregon (4-3).

Others receiving votes: Southern Mississippi (5-2) 124; Auburn (5-1) 89; UC Santa Barbara (5-2) 44; Georgia Tech (7-0) 42; Iowa (5-1) 32; Dallas Baptist (7-0) 20; California (6-1) 19; Central Florida (6-1) 13; Grand Canyon (6-2) 12; Georgia (5-2) 10; Texas (3-4) 9; Lamar (8-0) 8; Campbell (6-1) 7; Duke (5-2) 7; Troy (7-0) 7; Missouri (5-2) 6; Old Dominion (7-1) 6; Arizona State (5-2) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 5; Arizona (4-3) 4; Oregon (4-3) 1; UC Irvine (5-1) 1; West Virginia (4-3) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

