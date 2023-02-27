USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (24)
|6-1
|765
|1
|2. Tennessee (2)
|6-2
|672
|2
|3. Wake Forest (2)
|9-0
|654
|10
|4. Stanford (1)
|5-2
|649
|3
|5. Mississippi (2)
|6-1
|643
|7
|6. Florida
|7-1
|620
|5
|7. Vanderbilt
|5-3
|514
|9
|8. Arkansas
|5-2
|506
|6
|9. East Carolina
|5-1
|474
|13
|10. Louisville
|6-1
|450
|11
|11. Virginia Tech
|5-2
|319
|16
|12. UCLA
|5-2
|315
|15
|13. Oklahoma State
|4-3
|313
|8
|14. Virginia
|7-0
|307
|20
|15. Florida State
|6-1
|306
|NR
|16. Texas Tech
|8-0
|289
|21
|17. TCU
|4-3
|282
|17
|18. Texas A&M
|4-3
|250
|4
|19. Miami (Fla.)
|7-1
|233
|18
|20. North Carolina State
|7-0
|232
|22
|21. North Carolina
|4-3
|197
|12
|22. Alabama
|8-0
|171
|NR
|23. South Carolina
|8-0
|156
|NR
|24. Oregon State
|6-1
|145
|23
|25. Maryland
|3-4
|141
|14
Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Mississippi (5-2); No. 24 Texas (3-4); No. 25 Oregon (4-3).
Others receiving votes: Southern Mississippi (5-2) 124; Auburn (5-1) 89; UC Santa Barbara (5-2) 44; Georgia Tech (7-0) 42; Iowa (5-1) 32; Dallas Baptist (7-0) 20; California (6-1) 19; Central Florida (6-1) 13; Grand Canyon (6-2) 12; Georgia (5-2) 10; Texas (3-4) 9; Lamar (8-0) 8; Campbell (6-1) 7; Duke (5-2) 7; Troy (7-0) 7; Missouri (5-2) 6; Old Dominion (7-1) 6; Arizona State (5-2) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 5; Arizona (4-3) 4; Oregon (4-3) 1; UC Irvine (5-1) 1; West Virginia (4-3) 1.
