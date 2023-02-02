UNLV plays Fresno State, seeks 4th straight win

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-7, 4-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-7, 4-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Rebels take on Fresno State.

The Rebels have gone 8-4 in home games. UNLV averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Isaih Moore is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

