UNLV hosts Moore and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the UNLV Rebels after Omari Moore scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 69-64 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels are 8-5 in home games. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Spartans are 6-6 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Moore averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Sage Tolbert is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Moore is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.