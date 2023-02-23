UNLV and Air Force meet in conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (14-15, 5-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-11, 5-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (14-15, 5-11 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-11, 5-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays UNLV in MWC action Friday.

The Rebels are 8-6 on their home court. UNLV averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 5-11 in conference play. Air Force has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels and Falcons square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 23.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.