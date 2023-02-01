UNC Wilmington hosts N.C. A&T after Watson’s 25-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-13, 6-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 7-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-13, 6-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 7-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Marcus Watson scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-64 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seahawks are 8-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

The Aggies are 6-5 in conference games. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleeck Harden-Hayes is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10.7 points. Trazarien White is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Kam Woods is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Aggies. Watson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.