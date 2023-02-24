UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State following King’s 27-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-10, 14-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-10, 14-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jordan King scored 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-70 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 on their home court. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Spartans are 14-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is the SoCon leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Mohammed Abdulsalam averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Dante Treacy is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 16.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.