UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State following King’s 27-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-10, 14-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-10, 14-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jordan King scored 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-70 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans are 14-3 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Dante Treacy is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 16.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.