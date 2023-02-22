UNC Greensboro seeks 20th win of season in matchup against Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-13, 9-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10, 13-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-13, 9-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10, 13-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will look for its 20th victory of the season when the Spartans host the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Catamounts are 9-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.