UNC Greensboro hosts McCreary and Mercer

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 8-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-12, 4-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalyn McCreary scored 26 points in Mercer’s 74-65 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Mercer scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-2 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Keyshaun Langley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

