UNC Asheville visits Presbyterian after Pember’s 23-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-79 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-6 in home games. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Winston Hill averaging 14.0.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in conference games. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Jamon Battle averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

