UNC Asheville visits Broadnax and South Carolina Upstate

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-13, 4-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-66 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. South Carolina Upstate ranks eighth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 28.5 rebounds. Ahmir Langlais leads the Spartans with 4.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 10.4 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Pember is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.