UNC Asheville hosts Nicholas and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-12, 10-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-12, 10-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after DQ Nicholas scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 86-78 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. UNC Asheville averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-5 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is the top team in the Big South with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Nicholas is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.