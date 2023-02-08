UNC Asheville hosts Hightower and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Cory Hightower scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 69-66 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.6% from deep, led by Tajion Jones shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 6-6 in Big South play. Winthrop has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Kelton Talford is averaging 15.5 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Hightower is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

