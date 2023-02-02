UNC Asheville hosts High Point following Jones’ 30-point game

High Point Panthers (10-12, 2-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

High Point Panthers (10-12, 2-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -8.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the High Point Panthers after Tajion Jones scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 78-65 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. UNC Asheville is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 2-8 in Big South play. High Point has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Ahmard Harvey is averaging 4.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

