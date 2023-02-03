UNC Asheville hosts Broadnax and South Carolina Upstate

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-13, 4-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-13, 4-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-66 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Spartans are 7-2 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville leads the Big South scoring 75.3 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 15.1 points and two steals. Broadnax is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Drew Pember is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.