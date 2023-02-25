UNC Asheville beats Longwood 76-66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Fletcher Abee had 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-66 victory against Longwood on Saturday night. Abee…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Fletcher Abee had 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-66 victory against Longwood on Saturday night.

Abee was 7 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (24-7, 16-2 Big South Conference). Drew Pember scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Nicholas McMullen recorded 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Lancers (20-11, 12-6) were led by Isaiah Wilkins, who recorded 17 points and four steals. DeShaun Wade added 12 points and six rebounds for Longwood. Leslie Nkereuwem also had 12 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.