UMKC visits Kamateros and South Dakota

UMKC Kangaroos (11-19, 7-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 6-11 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMKC Kangaroos (11-19, 7-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 6-11 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 82-70 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 7-6 in home games. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Damani Hayes averaging 2.6.

The Kangaroos are 7-10 against Summit opponents. UMKC is the top team in the Summit allowing only 68.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14 points. Kamateros is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Rayquawndis Mitchell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Shemarri Allen is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.