UMKC visits Dentlinger and South Dakota State

UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 7-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-11, 12-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Matt Dentlinger scored 26 points in South Dakota State’s 91-70 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 9-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is sixth in the Summit with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by William Kyle III averaging 5.5.

The Kangaroos are 7-9 in Summit play. UMKC allows 68.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 18.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists. Dentlinger is shooting 57.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

