UMKC hosts North Dakota State after Skunberg’s 30-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (11-15, 8-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-16, 7-7 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Boden Skunberg scored 30 points in North Dakota State’s 78-70 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos are 6-6 in home games. UMKC gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bison are 8-6 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Grant Nelson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Bison. Skunberg is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

